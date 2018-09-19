Injured Veterans Learn Tips for Preparing Quick and Healthy Meals

Warriors picked up tips on how to be more efficient in the kitchen, making healthy meals, and prepping five different marinades in advance to use with chicken, pork, beef, and fish.

"Besides the fantastic recipes and cooking tips I picked up, I really enjoyed connecting with fellow veterans," Christine said. "It was a mix of people: families, couples, and singles. Every Wounded Warrior Project event is different and a great way to meet people."

WWP program gatherings offer settings that provide opportunities for injured veterans to form bonds with one another, their families, and their communities. WWP also serves warriors by focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

"Wounded Warrior Project is such an amazing organization," Christine said. "Interacting with veterans in a safe environment has been very healing for me. I used to avoid so many people, veterans, and places. People are so open and caring at these events that I never feel judged or unsafe. Wounded Warrior Project is now one of my lifelines to building a healthier and more functional life."

Activities like cooking and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

