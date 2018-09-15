Injured Veterans Spot Dolphins on Relaxing Gulf Outing

Transitioning from military to civilian life is a journey, so WWP offers programs to support America's warriors, no matter what their journeys look like.

"My family wanted me to get out of the house and do something exciting," said Army veteran Daniel Tobias. "Being out on the water relaxes me, and my family loved it. My kids were allowed to steer the boat. I especially enjoyed seeing my family smile while watching the dolphins. I had a bit of peace for a day."

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors face after serving their country. A supportive community makes all the difference for warriors looking to find new purpose in civilian life.

"My favorite part was not feeling alone," said Marine Corps veteran Paul Bacus. "When military families are around each other, there's just this unspoken family bond. Everyone's out enjoying the peace of the water, looking for dolphins, and it's just a normal family outing where your injuries aren't the focus."

WWP program gatherings offer settings that provide opportunities for injured veterans to form bonds with one another, their families, and their communities.

"Being on the water is great therapy for my post-traumatic stress," Paul said. "It really helps me stay calm. We're new to the area and thought the dolphin cruise would be a great way to be on the water with my family and also see more of the area we live in."

"Wounded Warrior Project has been there for us at our low points," Paul said. "They were there through the hospital stays and long commutes to Walter Reed. They helped my wife bring our family back and forth for daily hospital visits during my initial recovery."

