Injured Veterans Take On Colorado River Rapids Together

WWP empowered warriors to paddle down the Colorado River with experienced and knowledgeable guides on a half-day rafting adventure – just one of the many ways WWP dedicates every hour, every dollar, and every action to helping warriors heal, grow, and achieve their highest ambition.

"I enjoyed engaging with other veterans in a relaxing and safe environment," said Army veteran Nicholas Dombey. "The other warriors and their guests were very friendly and easy to get along with, like family."

WWP program events give wounded warriors an opportunity to experience veteran peer support firsthand. These social gatherings get warriors out of the house and connected with fellow service members and their communities.

"One of the warriors brought their kid, who had a blast horsing around, jumping in the river, and playing games," Joshua said. "At one point, we tied a Wounded Warrior Project flag to an oar and waved it like a pirate flag. Good times all around!"

"For me, Wounded Warrior Project means a military family that was once gone, now existing again – slightly different, but much needed," Nicholas said.



"On a day-to-day basis, I'm more closed off and don't feel comfortable with people – but Wounded Warrior Project allows me to get together with brothers and sisters I've never met before," Joshua said. "I rarely feel any awkwardness with the other warriors, and we're all quick to warm up to each other."

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. A supportive community makes all the difference for a warrior struggling to find renewed purpose in civilian life.

