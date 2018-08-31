Injured Veterans Team Up and Launch Axes at Indoor Targets

Warriors met other veterans during this unique activity, which is becoming an increasingly popular competitive sport. Axe-throwing helps warriors on their journeys to physical recovery, in addition to giving them a new way to connect with other warriors.

"We really enjoyed ourselves," Menandro said. "My favorite part was when we formed teams because I enjoy a lot of teamwork events, like fishing tournaments, skeet shooting, and laser tag — anything that gives me an excuse to leave my house."

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. A supportive community makes all the difference for warriors looking to find new purpose in civilian life. Connecting with fellow service members and people in the community minimizes isolation and creates a veteran support structure during the healing process – because wherever veterans are on their journeys, they shouldn't have to feel alone.

"The other warriors who attended were very laid back and a lot of fun," Menandro added.

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to experience veteran peer support firsthand.

"Wounded Warrior Project gives me that feeling of camaraderie again, like I had in the military," Menandro said. "Their activities get me out of my house, because I don't normally like to leave. I'm just thankful for being part of something that helps injured veterans."

To learn more, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/alumni.

