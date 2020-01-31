Injury Attorney Bernie Walsh Guest Speaker at National Trial Lawyers Summit

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Bernie Walsh of the Bradenton Office Of Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh presented a seminar for attendees of the National Trial Lawyers Summit. Held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Florida, the National Trial Lawyers Summit is an annual conference of the nation's best plaintiff's attorneys and trial lawyers.

The NTL Summit brings together trial attorneys from around the country to learn from specialists, share ideas, and stay up to date on important changes and trends in the legal industry.

Boasting over 100 speakers and dozens of seminars, this CLE accredited conference offers the opportunity for attendees to learn valuable information from some of the most experienced attorneys in their respective areas of practice.

Attorney Bernie Walsh, participated in the summit by presenting a seminar entitled "Think Outside the Box, Maximizing Damages and Recoveries." During the seminar Mr. Walsh shared his innovative approach to discovering and leveraging additional sources of compensation for clients of personal injury claims, while maximizing the benefit to the client and law firm. This approach can be especially important in personal injury cases where uninsured or underinsured drivers or companies are involved, and also in cases of shared negligence when many parties are found partially negligent.

Attorney Bernard Walsh had this to say about the summit, "The NTL Trial Summit is always one of the most important and influential conferences during the year. It's essential for attorneys, no matter how much experience they may have, to stay engaged with the legal community as the laws, rules, and business landscape are constantly changing. While it is true that many attorneys here will gain knowledge that will help them run a more competitive law firm, the ultimate goal of the conference is to provide lawyers with the ability to better serve their clients during contested cases, and continue to build and strengthen the American legal system against the influence of outside interests."

The 2020 National Trial Lawyers Summit in Miami was attended by hundreds of attorneys and legal industry professionals from across the nation from many practice areas. As an accredited Continuing Legal Education (CLE) event, attendees of the summit were able to earn CLE credits required by many State Bar Associations, including the Florida Bar Association. CLE credits are a popular way that states use to ensure attorneys stay informed to better serve clients and the justice system as a whole.

About Attorney Bernie Walsh

A managing partner of Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh, Bernard Walsh is an AV Rated Attorney, and has earned a Superb Rating by AVVO. Bernard Walsh is a Board Member of the Florida Justice Association, The National Trial Lawyers and the Association of Plaintiff Interstate Trucking Lawyers of America (APITLA). Bernard Walsh is also the founder and president of the Manasota Trial Lawyers Board. Bernard Walsh represents clients across southwest Florida for serious personal injury cases from his office in Bradenton, Florida.

