Inkjet Printing Technologies: Applications and Asia-Pacific Markets

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The market for most inkjet printing technologies is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in Asia-Pacific through 2023.Inkjet printers are a basic type of consumer printer; the technology works by finely distributing ionized ink droplets on a sheet of paper.



When the paper is fed through the printer, the ionized ink drops are directed in the path of the ink by magnetic plates.It provides a resolution of 300 to 350 dots per inch.



Scan and single-pass printing are two types of inkjet printing systems.This report is primarily focused on the inkjet printing technology market and its uses by various end-use industries in the Asia-Pacific region.



This report on the inkjet printing technology market highlights strong demand for inkjet printing products in countries such as China, India, Japan and others. BCC Research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the status of the present and future inkjet printing technology market and forecasted market growth from 2017 to 2023.



Report Includes:

- 28 data tables and 10 additional tables

- Detailed overview and industry analysis of the emerging inkjet printing technologies and applications, within the Asia-Pacific region

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Country specific data and analysis for China, Japan, India and other emerging economies

- Information on the specific drivers, trends, and challenges for different segments of the market

- General assessment of expected technological and market trends in the longer term

- Discussion of the issues involved in print head technology, such as fabrication, design considerations, and performance parameters

- A relevant patent analysis within the emerging inkjet printing technologies

- Detailed profiles of the major market players, including Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Huntsman International Llc, Konica Minolta IJ Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Tec Corp. and Xerox Corp.



