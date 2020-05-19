Inkling Wins Stevie® Award in 2020 American Business Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in operational learning solutions, today announced that its Inkling Learning Pathways was named winner of a Stevie® Award in the "Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution" category of the 18th Annual American Business Awards®.

"We are honored to be recognized by the American Business Awards for our mobile-first approach to modern learning in today's workplace," said Jeff Carr, CEO of Inkling. "Today's workers prefer to learn in the course of their daily work, leveraging the mobile devices and user experiences they've become accustomed to in their personal lives. By giving them easy, on-demand access to bite-sized lessons and media rich content, anytime and anywhere, Inkling helps organizations reduce time-to-competency and boost employee confidence in their roles."

Inkling Learning Pathways provides a simple way to deliver structured, guided learning paths for onboarding, ramping and delivering training on new products, initiatives, processes and other skills and learning topics. With Learning Pathways, organizations can develop interactive multimedia courses with gated steps that support modern learning content, as well as standards-based content, like SCORM or xAPI courses. The solution also offers a simple way for managers to certify employees on skills and easily track learning completions for their team. Companies who are deploying Inkling Learning Pathways include Bristol Myers Squibb, Ecolab Tumi and Hikvision.

Inkling Learning Pathways complements Inkling Knowledge , the company's flagship product. Inkling Knowledge delivers quick reference for on-the-job performance support, onboarding learning reinforcement throughout ramping, and micro-learning for mission critical, operational learning and knowledge. Inkling Knowledge also includes an intuitive, collaborative learning content authoring tool, Inkling Habitat.

Stevie Award judges noted that Inkling offered a "great solution to optimize operational excellence and performance" and praised them for taking a step back from corporate training and changing the rules!

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

