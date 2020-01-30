Inland Empire Health Plan Celebrates the Appointment of the New Director of California Department of Health Care Services

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jarrod McNaughton, CEO of Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) celebrated Governor Newsom's appointment of IEHP's former CEO, Dr. Bradley Gilbert as the new Director of the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS):

"It is my pleasure to hear that Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed our former CEO, Dr. Gilbert as director of the California Department of Health Care Services, the state agency that oversees the Medi-Cal program. Dr. Gilbert steps into this role as enrollment in the government health care program for low-income Californians continues to grow and as DHCS proposes a broad delivery system, program and payment reform across the Medi-Cal program. Dr. Gilbert is well-positioned to step in quickly and drive momentum behind the department's efforts and initiatives to improve the quality and outcomes of care for its enrollees. After 23 years with IEHP and a distinguished career in health care that spans four decades, Dr. Gilbert is uniquely qualified to oversee this expansive health care organization into the future.

"We know that his mantra to 'do the right thing' will continue and live on through his work as he continues to make a difference and improve the lives of more 13 million Californians with Medi-Cal coverage."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

