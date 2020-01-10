Inland Empire Health Plan Declares the New Medi-Cal Healthier California for All Initiative a Collaboration Opportunity

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) sees many opportunities for statewide health care collaboration in 2020 through the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) Medi-Cal Healthier California for All initiative (formerly known as CalAIM). This multi-year transformative initiative aims to improve the individual health and quality of life for IEHP Members and residents in the state of California significantly.

The new Medi-Cal Healthier California for All initiative is a framework that will address many of the complex challenges that face California's most vulnerable residents. The primary goals of the initiative are to identify and manage member risk and need through whole person care approaches and address social determinants of health; move Medi-Cal to a more consistent and seamless system by reducing complexity and increasing flexibility; and improve quality outcomes and drive delivery system transformation through value-based initiatives, modernization of systems and payment reform.

"IEHP will be applying our experience and lessons learned from our innovative programs like Health Homes, Population Health and the Behavioral Health Integration to contribute to the design of the robust and ambitious framework that our friends at DHCS have created," said IEHP CEO Jarrod McNaughton.

For further engagement with Medi-Cal Healthier California for All in 2020 and beyond, IEHP will continue to participate in workgroups with DHCS, health plans throughout the state and our local regional partners to advocate for our Members and our communities.

"I believe the continued partnership with our Providers, counties and our community partners will be key to the success of this initiative," said McNaughton. "The possibilities of 2020 are some of the most exciting I've ever seen in my career as a health care leader. When you think about it, every possibility in health care is founded on the same promise – to make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most."

