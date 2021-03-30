Inland Empire Health Plan Doctors Deliver Optimal Care During Pandemic

A part of the health plan's network of Providers, Dr. Chahat Thakur, practices family medicine in Rancho Mirage, Calif., and is dedicated to providing preventive care for patients, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I've learned that fear and stigma associated with diseases are what ails patients. Compassion and empathy along with scientific recommendations go a long way in helping patients mitigate the risks brought on by the pandemic," said Dr. Thakur.

"As a child, I was truly amazed by the nobility and selflessness of doctors I saw. Their compassion and enthusiasm to do good for the community and the values instilled in me by my parents were a major source of inspiration for me. The blessings and appreciation received from patients I have helped and benefited, is my biggest reward as a doctor," added Dr. Thakur. "As a physician I can only recommend solutions, but the practical implementation is made possible by the dedicated network of professionals at IEHP."

Supporting the efforts of Providers like Dr. Thakur, a team of nine Medical Directors and Executives, all of which are either an M.D. or D.O., proactively lead initiatives in the health plan's Heath Services Department, under the direction of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Hansberger.

Dr. Ernesto Campos, one of IEHP's Senior Medical Directors, became a primary care physician after being deeply inspired by the sacrifice and hard work of his immigrant parents to provide a life for him in the United States. Today, Dr. Campos continues to carry that inspiration close, focusing on quality of care for IEHP Members.

"In my opinion, quality is at the core of healthcare delivery," said Dr. Campos. He is proud of his Medical Director colleagues who work diligently to ensure that the "standard of care" is being met at the various points of care delivery.

"We remain mindful that each of our Members is deserving of the best possible care and that we can make a difference in the communities we serve," said Dr. Campos. "I strive to be a good model in promoting and illustrating the standard and it is rewarding to see when our efforts lead to positive outcomes."

The health plan recognizes providing optimal care and vibrant health for Members and the Inland Empire Community is crucial to upholding the mission of both healing and inspiring the human spirit.

"Doctors are the personal touch in health care," said Dr. Hansberger. "Even in this pandemic, our Providers and Medical Directors have never wavered from connecting with the needs of the Member to provide the best healthcare possible. We're grateful for their work and their continued dedication to do the right thing to make our region a happier, healthier place for all."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

