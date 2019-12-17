Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Partners to Provide Bicycles for Children

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) partnered with Bicycles for Children on December 14, 2019 to provide bicycles that will be gifted to children in need this holiday season.

Bicycles for Children, a not-for-profit organization, works with school districts throughout the Inland Empire to donate new bicycles to impoverished elementary-aged children. In addition to donating 500 helmets, IEHP also aided in the bicycle assembly process, where team members filled tires and served as final check mechanics to ensure all bicycles were assembled correctly.

"It's great to see the organization come together with local partners to support children in our community," said Community Relations Director Marci Coffey. I can only imagine the look on these children's faces when they are given their brand-new bicycles," added Coffey.

Bicycles will be delivered before December 25 by school employees who have identified children in need within their schools. According to Bicycles for Children, bringing a new bicycle into the home of a child in need gives school employees an opportunity to connect and show students they are cared for.

"By donating bicycles to children, we're able to positively change the lives of children that we've never met and get to go to bed knowing that we have made our little piece of the world a better place," said Bicycles for Children Program Coordinator John White.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is the top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

About Bicycles for Children

The Bicycles for Children not-for-profit, Corona based organization was founded in 2012 with the goal of donating bicycles to impoverished children in the Corona-Norco Unified School District. The Bicycles for Children program was established to serve three purposes: provide bicycles to needy and deserving children; instill a deeper home/school connection for the bicycle recipients, and provide junior high and high schools students with opportunities to complete their work experience requirements by helping to coordinate the efforts, and assembling the bicycles. For more information on Bicycles for Children, visit BicyclesforChildren.org.

