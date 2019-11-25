Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Recognized for Transforming Health Care Access, Support

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is a trailblazer when it comes to transforming health care access and support across the region, according to representatives from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). IEHP is one of the 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid Plan in the U.S. Its dynamic network of more than 6,400 Providers serves more than 1.2 million residents in California's Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

"I'm so proud of our team. The feedback from CMS is an incredible testament to the work we do every day to meet our mission," IEHP's Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton said.

During a recent visit to the Plan's Community Resource Center (CRC) in Victorville, Calif., CMS Medicare-Medicaid Coordination Office (MMCO) Deputy Director Kerry Branick and CMS MMCO Health Insurance Specialist Gretchen Nye learned about IEHP's commitment to improving the delivery of quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services.

CMS representatives met with McNaughton, Chief Operating Officer Susie White, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Hansberger, Chief Marketing Officer Susan Arcidiacono, CRC Manager Delia Orosco and other IEHP leaders. Victorville Mayor Gloria Garcia and representatives from San Bernardino County Supervisor Robert A. Lovingood's office were also in attendance.

The group discussed IEHP's future vision and community partnerships, along with the recent outstanding results of its Provider Experience Survey and enrollment initiatives. In addition, information was shared about IEHP's key programs focusing on housing, independent living and diversity and other critical services. The meeting concluded a tour of the CRC, IEHP's local resource for free health and wellness information. It was a way to show the special guests first-hand how the CRC — and IEHP—impacts lives in the community.

CMS representatives expressed that they were impressed with IEHP's programs and were pleased with how the Plan was trying to maximize all opportunities to provide access and improve health outcomes for members. "They called us trailblazers," Orosco said.

