Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Team Members Save a Life

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is thankful this season for two team members whose quick thinking saved the life of a colleague.

Discovering an unconscious colleague in a conference room, the first IEHP team member sprang into action and quickly applied CPR. Recognizing the first team member applying CPR was growing tired, a second IEHP team member jumped in to assist, continuing CPR until an automated external defibrillator (AED) was applied to the unconscious team member.

"We learned CPR in a training offered to team members at IEHP," said one team member. "In the class, they really stressed the actions taken in the initial minutes of an emergency are critical and can save lives. We also learned it is our responsibility to perform CPR on anyone who needs it. I'm just glad our coworker is going to be okay," the team member added.

IEHP provides AED devices throughout the building, while also proactively offering CPR classes to the IEHP Employee Emergency Response Team (EERT). This ensures team members are able to respond to emergency situations appropriately.

"It is important for an organization to establish a dedicated emergency response team trained in current lifesaving methods. The skills learned through this training are transferrable to other situations, outside of the organization. By equipping team members with these skills, we are also equipping communities with people who are prepared to respond to emergencies appropriately. We are very fortunate to do that," said IEHP CEO Jarrod McNaughton.



This Thanksgiving, IEHP continues to be grateful for all of its team members, members, providers and the community.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a not-for-profit Medicaid and Medicare health plan located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to providing our Members with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Related Links

http://www.iehp.org

