Inland Empire Health Plan Provides Flu Shots and Groceries to Community

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan will provide two flu vaccine and grocery distribution events for the communities of Riverside, San Bernardino and Victorville on Nov. 23 and 30. Social distancing and masks are required at all events and registration is preferred.

Due to rising unemployment rates and a surge in COVID-19 cases, the need for both food and access to flu vaccines has increased greatly. "In response to this need, we're fortunate to leverage our CRCs in key geographic locations to reach vulnerable populations and serve as resource hubs to provide food for community residents and flu shots for IEHP members," said Cesar Armendariz, IEHP community health senior director. "We also encourage folks to come out and get their flu shot if they haven't done so already."

As flu season continues, there have been alarming concerns over the severity of contracting both the flu and COVID-19. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best way to reduce this risk is to receive a flu vaccine and continue to follow CDC regulations.

"As a community-based health organization, it is our responsibility to do all we can to support our neighbors in need and ensure they have access to all the necessary precautions to staying healthy this flu season. Working hand in hand with community partners, our teams are able to support this great need in the safest way possible," added Armendariz.

Supporting partners include: Rite Aid, Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino, Family and Kids Foundation, the City of Riverside, and High Desert Second Chance.

Events will be held at IEHP's Community Resource Centers during the following locations/times:

Riverside Community Resource Center:

Date/Time: Nov. 23 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 3590 Tyler St. Suite 101 Riverside, CA 92503

San Bernardino Community Resource Center:

Date/Time: Nov. 23 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 805 W. 2nd Street San Bernardino, CA 92410

Victorville Community Resource Center:

Date/Time: Nov. 23 and 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location:12353 Mariposa Rd Unit C2 and C3 Victorville, CA 92395

To register, visit ConnectIE.org or call the CRC Phone Que at 1-866-228-4347.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

