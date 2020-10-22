Inland Empire Health Plan Surpasses 30,000 Cal Medi-Connect Membership

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) surpassed the 30,000-membership mark for their DualChoice Cal Medi-Connect Plan. This secures IEHP's position as the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid Plan.

These Inland Empire residents, who have both Medicare and Medicaid, receive integrated health care services to ensure that the most vulnerable in the community have access to needed care and services. Residents enrolled in this program are either 65 and older or are persons with a disability who also qualify for Medi-Cal. Pairing both Medicare and Medi-Cal programs together, DualChoice members receive access to integrated and coordinated care.

Integration includes access to Medicare and Medi-Cal benefits, long-term care, behavioral health, and home and community-based services. IEHP Care Coordinators work with each area to guide and support the member in managing and navigating their health service benefits with ease.

"Navigating the health care system can be intimidating for any population," said Jeanna Kendrick, IEHP care integration senior director. "With the intensive, hands-on care coordination our teams provide our DualChoice members, we aim to truly improve their health and wellness by connecting the dots and filling in any gaps in care they may have. Spanning the enrollment phase and beyond, we want to provide them with as much guidance and support as we possibly can, every step of the way."

To enroll in IEHP's DualChoice Plan, residents may call the health plan's Medicare Enrollment team directly at (800) 741-IEHP (4347). Working with callers to screen for eligibility, the Medicare Enrollment team will also help callers choose a primary care physician and connect them to the Care Management team to better understand their needs and create a personal care plan for them.

"We have the honor to serve a population that represents some of the most vulnerable members of our community," said Dr. Karen Hansberger, IEHP chief medical officer. "Working with together with them to achieve their best lives and health, involves a committed team working with our providers to deliver optimal care that is connected and supportive. It is a joy to serve these Members and we strive to do it better every day."

For more information on IEHP's DualChoice Plan, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

