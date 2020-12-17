Inland Empire Health Plan Unveils New Mission in 2020 Holiday Message

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has a story to tell and after more than 24 years serving the Inland Empire, they are ready to share it. In a new holiday message titled, "A Gift of Hope," the health plan unveiled their new mission: to heal and inspire the human spirit.

When it looks like a cherished music shop might go out of business, a gift of hope can change the outcome.

The video was written and created by Sergey Astakhov, IEHP digital media producer. "This isn't a commercial or an ad, this is a heartfelt message. The boy in the story is a metaphor for IEHP and the inner human desire to want to help another," shared Astakhov. "IEHP reminds us of that desire, as the health plan has continued to take care of members, providers, and team members during this time."

Astakhov also noted how the story concept transcends to all age groups and walks of life. "No gift is greater than the gift of kindness and that was a huge part of the story. I believe it hits home for so many. Especially during this pandemic, where so many are losing their businesses and shutting down just like the story," Astakhov said. "I am beyond grateful IEHP has given me the opportunity to utilize my creative and technical knowledge to illustrate that and help bring the organization's story to life."

While the IEHP has shared a peek at their new new mission in the ad, the health plan will be announcing their full mission, vision and values statements in early 2021.

"As a community-based health plan, IEHP's mission, vision and values define the ways in which we work," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP chief executive officer. "It's the direction we're going in and a declaration of responsibility to our members, providers, partners and the greater community. Although these goals are not new to us, they present clarity and focus on our priorities moving forward."

In the last few years the health plan has taken great strides in moving beyond traditional healthcare and focusing on social determinants of health for both members and the greater community. These efforts include: opening a third community resource center, hosting various events addressing food insecurity, donating to organizations supporting racial equity, establishing a housing initiative, and donating more than $1.5 to support the construction of a senior apartment living center in the Inland Empire.

"We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health," added McNaughton. "Through the creativity, heart, and dedication of team members just like Sergey, we are eager to continue our work and ensure the healthy outcomes seen in our message, become a reality for all in our region."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

