Inland Empire Magazine Readers Name San Manuel Casino "Best Casino" for Third Consecutive Year

HIGHLAND, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Manuel Casino continues to be a favorite amongst Inland Empire Magazine readers, winning "Best Casino" for the third straight year in their annual Reader's Poll for the Best of the Inland Empire 2020. In total, San Manuel earned a record-setting 11 accolades in the entertainment, dining and hospitality categories.

Every year, readers of the magazine nominate and cast ballots for their favorite Inland Empire establishments. This year, along with being honored as "Best Casino" once again, San Manuel is being recognized in the following categories:

The Pines Modern Steakhouse was named "Best Restaurant" for the third consecutive year, as well as "Best Steakhouse" and "Best Splurge Restaurant" for the second consecutive year. The award-winning restaurant features a menu of organic and locally sourced ingredients along with an exclusive list of high-quality, rare Wagyu such as the Olive Beef from the Kagawa prefecture of Japan and the incredibly rare Hokkaido Snow Beef.

Additional second-time winners include:

"Best Chef" – Jerrold Brooks , San Manuel Casino's Executive Chef

– , San Manuel Casino's Executive Chef "Best BBQ" – JBQ, a classic Southern charm eatery filled with mouthwatering meats

– JBQ, a classic Southern charm eatery filled with mouthwatering meats "Best Mexican" – George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen, a hip tequila lounge offering an authentic Mexican dining experience

First-time winners include:

"Best Bar" – Tukut Lounge, a top-of-the-line entertainment and nightlife location

– Tukut Lounge, a top-of-the-line entertainment and nightlife location "Best Chef" – Jeannelle Powery , Chef de Cuisine

– , Chef de Cuisine "Best Casual Restaurant" – Bear Springs Bistro, a contemporary dining space

– Bear Springs Bistro, a contemporary dining space "Best Hotel" – Bear Springs Hotel, the preferred hotel partner of San Manuel Casino

"San Manuel Casino is excited to earn our highest number of Inland Empire Magazine Awards to date," said Peter Arceo, general manager of San Manuel Casino. "We are honored to remain a favorite entertainment, gaming and dining experience in the Inland Empire and our team looks forward to continuing to offer best-in-class service in 2020."

San Manuel Casino has been serving the Inland Empire since 1986 and has undergone numerous upgrades in the last two years. The casino floor contains over 4,900 of the latest and most innovative slot machines in a state-of-the-art facility, a designated Poker room, and a generous selection of dining and entertainment options. Most recent openings include an additional, exclusive high-limit gaming rooms and an Asian inspired eatery, Hong Bao Kitchen – both revealed in December 2019.

San Manuel Casino is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd., Highland, CA 92346, and can be reached by calling 1-800-359-2464. For more information visit www.sanmanuel.com.

About San Manuel Casino

San Manuel Casino is Southern California's one-stop destination for entertainment and fun, located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles and a short drive from LA-Ontario International Airport. Millions of guests each year enjoy more than 4,900 slots, Vegas-style blackjack, high-limit gaming, incredible entertainment, sumptuous dining, and a generous player's reward program. Since 1986, players have received over $2 billion in cash, prizes and giveaways, making any visit to San Manuel an exciting and memorable experience. For more information on San Manuel Casino, visit www.SanManuel.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE San Manuel Casino

Related Links

http://www.sanmanuel.com

