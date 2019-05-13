inLighten CEO Dan Snyder Donates $100,000 for Brothers of Mercy Campus Expansion

Commenting on his gift, Mr. Snyder emphasized how important the mission of Brothers of Mercy is to the quality of life in Clarence and Western New York. "inLighten looks for ways to contribute to our shared community, so that it's a place where our employees enjoy living and working, and which offers valuable resources for their families. I believe one of the most meaningful investments we can make in Clarence is to ensure that, when the need for assistance and skilled services arises, Brothers of Mercy has the facilities and capacity to offer the care they've been faithfully providing for so long."

inLighten has its headquarters on Wehrle Drive, not far from the Brothers of Mercy campus, making the organizations neighbors with roots in the community that go deep. Mr. Snyder explained, "inLighten is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and is hiring the executives and staff today that will be the future leaders of our organization and this community. I'm proud to support this campus expansion so that the same high-quality, compassionate care for which Brothers of Mercy is known will be available to our employees' families, the Clarence community and to Western New York for years to come."

inLighten is a recognized leader in networked digital media solutions including digital signage products, self-service kiosks, on-hold and environment audio services, check-in and queueing systems and speech privacy solutions that empower clients to effectively and securely communicate with their intended audience to deliver an enhanced consumer experience. For 30 years, inLighten has served clients in the financial services, higher education, healthcare, manufacturing, utility, governmental and not-for-profit sectors. inLighten's headquarters and operations are located in Clarence, New York.

