Inman Park Properties Purchases Former Fire Station

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savannah City Council awarded the sale of a 73-year-old former fire station to Inman Park Properties, which closed on the deal this week. The developer paid $1.05 million for the one-story, 6,600-square-foot building located at 6 Henry Street.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to preserve and restore this historic fire station to better serve the community as a restaurant," said Inman Park Properties' Jeff Notrica, whose bid for the historic fire station was more than twice that of the next bidder.