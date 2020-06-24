InMarket Appoints Dave Zinman, Tech Trailblazer and Business Builder, to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, today announced that Dave Zinman, Global President of Deputy, will join its board of directors. With nearly 20 years of experience in helming data-driven digital businesses, Zinman's expertise will help propel InMarket forward as the fastest growing, highest client satisfaction company in the space.

Currently, Zinman serves as Global President of Deputy, a leading workforce management platform powering over 250,000 workplaces worldwide with software to simplify scheduling, timesheets, tasks and communication for business owners and their teams. Prior to 2020, Zinman served as COO of Drawbridge, a leader in digital identity acquired by LinkedIn in 2019. While at Drawbridge, Zinman was responsible for all commercial endeavors, including sales, marketing, business development, and customer success. Zinman is credited as co-inventor of the ad server, the seminal innovation for what has become a multi-hundred billion dollar digital advertising industry. He has also served as VP & GM of Display Advertising at Yahoo, CEO and board member of Infolinks, a global advertising platform, and COO of RhythmOne, a global leader in multi-screen advertising.

"We are thrilled to have a leader like Dave lend his entrepreneurial intuition and unflappable industry success to our team," said Todd Dipaola, Founder and CEO of InMarket, "His experience in nascent data-driven businesses makes him the perfect board member as we further extend InMarket's lead as the premier real-time, data-driven advertising platform."

Since 2010, InMarket has served as an innovative, real-time growth engine for brands looking to better understand customer behavior at every point in the purchase process. InMarket's real-time campaigns average more than 6.5x the results of standard mobile advertising benchmarks and yield unprecedented campaign ROI for clients across key verticals.

Zinman's board addition builds on InMarket's accelerating momentum, which has included record organic revenue growth, the recent acquisition of location innovator Thinknear, and the addition of former Catalina Marketing Global President Todd Morris to its board. With accelerated growth in sales and retention driven by superior client performance, InMarket continues to strengthen its position as a dominant player in closed-loop consumer activation and intelligence, while adding world class talent.

"InMarket's location-based marketing is an innovation in advertising that ensures both brands and customers get the most out of the shopping experience," said Zinman. "The outstanding performance and insights that InMarket provides have become invaluable for brands and agencies looking to connect with consumers during critical moments in the customer journey. I look forward to helping the company grow and thrive."

About InMarket

InMarket is the leader in consumer location intelligence and real-time activation for thousands of major brands. Since 2010, InMarket has helped its partners to better understand who their customers are, why they make decisions and where to most effectively reach them. Through InMarket's location-based advertising suite, brands activate real-time digital advertising in the moments that matter, generating powerful results that outperform traditional digital advertising by 6.5x*. InMarket, awarded Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2019 Digiday Awards, has offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Bentonville, Chicago, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

*Google Ads Mobile Benchmark for Average CTR, 2019

