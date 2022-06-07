InMarket Appoints Howard Morof as Chief Financial Officer

A veteran finance executive, Morof will guide InMarket into its next phase of growth

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, today announced the appointment of Howard Morof as Chief Financial Officer.

Morof will oversee finance, accounting, legal and human resources and report directly to Co-CEO Todd Morris. Morof is a veteran finance executive, having held CFO roles for more than 24 years. In that span, he has demonstrated strong operational discipline, and a deep understanding of scaling high growth organizations.

Morof previously held the CFO role at Altair Engineering , a global software and cloud technology company with $470 million in revenue in 2020. During his tenure at Altair, Morof guided the company through a successful IPO. He executed equity and debt offerings, completed over 26 global acquisition and joint venture transactions, and helped substantially increase the company's capital base to support growth and additional liquidity for shareholders. Prior to Altair, Morof served as CFO at three high-growth enterprises ranging from fintech to mortgage banking and large-scale distribution, and led a complex cross-border IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"As we look ahead, Howard's finance experience, operational discipline and leadership skills will be instrumental to InMarket's continued success," said Todd Morris, Co-CEO of InMarket. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Howard to InMarket, where he will help steer our next chapter of growth and strengthen our position as a leading provider of 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time marketing solutions in an ID-Independent world."

Morof will serve as InMarket's connection to the investment community, representing the company as it builds upon its data-driven marketing platform helping some of the world's largest brands connect with consumers where and when it matters most.

"InMarket is at an incredible place in its journey," said Morof. "Founder and C0-CEO Todd Dipaola and the entire InMarket team have built something special here. I'm excited to join this world-class team as we prepare the company for incredible growth and achievements in the years to come."

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platform, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time, and measure success in driving sales.

InMarket, which has raised no venture capital funding to date, holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing, and its GeoLink self-service marketing platform was awarded Best Location Marketing Platform at the 2021 MartTech Breakthrough Awards and Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards. InMarket ranked 280 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list and its nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

