InMarket appoints Todd Morris, Former Catalina President, to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , the leader in 360 degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, announced that Todd Morris, former Global President of Catalina Marketing, will join its board of directors. With over 27 years of experience in marketing and advertising, Morris' expertise will guide InMarket as it doubles down on growth in its second decade.

Morris currently serves as CEO of Label Insight , the world's most trusted and comprehensive data platform focused on improving product search and discovery across CPG e-commerce. Prior to 2018, Morris served as Global President of Catalina, with revenue in excess of $650M, across 7 countries, and 1,300 associates. While there, he was instrumental in doubling revenues and founding and serving on the Board of Nielsen Catalina Solutions. Morris began his career in brand management with Procter & Gamble where he led three of the company's largest brands, including Tide.

"We are thrilled to have an industry stalwart like Todd Morris lend his strategic thinking and experience to our journey," said Todd Dipaola, Founder and CEO of InMarket. "His long term, value-building vision for brands and extensive hands on expertise in insights aligns perfectly with our recipe for exponential growth. His well-earned reputation and network will also help us meet our hiring goals of over 50 additional team members in 2020."

Since 2010, InMarket has served as the go-to resource for brands looking to better understand customer behavior at every point of the shopping cycle. The company's real-time campaigns average more than 6.5x the results of standard mobile advertising benchmarks* and yield unprecedented campaign ROI for clients across key verticals.

Todd Morris' board addition builds on the company's tremendous momentum, which has included record organic revenue growth and the recent acquisition of location innovator Thinknear. With accelerated growth in customer performance, growth & retention, InMarket continues to strengthen its position as a dominant player in closed-loop consumer activation and intelligence. With Morris now on board, the premier platform will continue to focus on delighting its customers and exceeding $100 million in revenue with zero outside financing.

"In a crowded marketplace, InMarket has a unique solution. I've been impressed with the team, the company's rapid growth and unique permission-based offering," said Todd Morris. "By combining precise first-party SDK data, exclusive high-performance activation opportunities and in-depth consumer intelligence, InMarket provides brands across all verticals a 360-degree view into their campaign performance from impression to purchase."

About InMarket

InMarket is the leader in consumer location intelligence and real-time activation for thousands of major brands. Since 2010, InMarket has helped its partners to better understand who their customers are, why they make decisions and where to most effectively reach them. Through InMarket's location-based advertising suite, brands activate real-time digital advertising in the moments that matter, generating powerful results that outperform traditional digital advertising by 6.5x. InMarket, awarded Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2019 Digiday Awards, has offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Bentonville, Chicago, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

*Google Ads Mobile Benchmark for Average CTR, 2019

SOURCE InMarket

Related Links

http://www.inmarket.com

