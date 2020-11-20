InMarket Wins Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, was awarded Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards, beating out five market-leading finalists. GeoLink, InMarket's self-service location-based marketing platform, provides simple access to powerful real-time activation capabilities, highly-localized audiences, as well as attribution and analytics reporting in a single SaaS-based interface.

GeoLink enables leading brands, agencies, publishers and resellers to build, execute and measure localized omni-channel advertising campaigns at scale. The platform provides its customers access to over 200 million unique users across desktop, 20 million connected TV devices, and more than 100 million unique mobile users, including InMarket's proprietary real-time Moments offering.

GeoLink is further distinguished in the market for its accuracy and precision, and leverages its exclusive Location Score Technology (LST) and algorithms to help assure access to the most accurate and precise location targeting available. LST is the only solution to filter out location fraud in realtime to ensure accurate targeting and reliable analytics.

Unlike any other platform, InMarket uses real-world data from its proprietary first party Software Development Kit (SDK) to verify the accuracy of each impression. The GeoLink platform is further enhanced by providing offline measurement and insights to drive campaign value and maximize return on advertising spend. InMarket's Moments campaigns generate average click-through performance rates 6.5x greater than the industry benchmark.

"InMarket's GeoLink platform has enabled us to take our mobile advertising business to the next level. They've been great partners and continue to improve their products with new features frequently," said David Herrold, Director of Audience Targeting Strategy at Advance Local.

According to Digiday, "This year's Digiday Technology Awards winners played foundational roles in enabling media companies and marketers to earn money from their content, reach their audiences and make the most of digital real estate." The pandemic required technology providers and marketers alike to rethink how to reach an audience in a digital landscape unlike anything ever seen before, demanding a new level of innovation and creativity to meet changing consumer needs.

"GeoLink was designed for the modern marketer, with ever-evolving challenges and opportunities in mind," said Todd Dipaola, Founder and CEO of InMarket. "We are honored that our Geolink platform, which gives marketers unprecedented access to our market leading location audiences, real-time activation and advanced attribution and analytics capabilities, was recognized by Digiday. Kudos to the team for their years of effort on Geolink which is the backbone of our work with thousands for major and local brands."

This marks the second year in a row that InMarket has been recognized as a "Best Location Platform" at the Digiday Technology Awards.

For more information on InMarket's GeoLink platform, contact [email protected] .

About InMarket

