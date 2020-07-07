InMed Announces Dosing Initiation in 2nd Phase 1 trial with INM-755

TSX:IN

OTCQX:IMLFF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX: IN) (OTCQX: IMLFF), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need and leading the clinical development of cannabinol ("CBN"), today announced that dosing of subjects has begun in its second Phase 1 clinical trial with INM-755 ("755-102-HV"). INM-755 is being developed as a topical CBN-based cream to potentially treat Epidermolysis Bullosa ("EB") as well as potentially other dermatological diseases.

The 755-102-HV clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled, Phase 1 study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of INM-755 cream applied daily on epidermal wounds in healthy volunteers. Two strengths of INM-755 cream will be evaluated in eight adult subjects over a 14-day treatment period. As with InMed's first Phase 1 clinical trial with INM-755, the 755-102-HV trial is being conducted at the Centre for Human Drug Research in Leiden, the Netherlands. InMed continues to anticipate reporting results from both Phase 1 trials in the second half of calendar 2020.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol ("CBN") in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

About INM-755: INM-755 is a CBN cream intended as a topical therapy to treat epidermolysis bullosa ("EB") and potentially other dermatological diseases. Preclinical data demonstrate that INM-755 may help relieve hallmark EB symptoms, such as inflammation and pain, as well potentially restore the integrity of the skin in a subset of EB Simplex patients.

About Epidermolysis Bullosa ("EB"): EB is the collective name of a group of genetic disorders of characterized by fragile skin and mucous membranes that are easily damaged, leading to extensive blistering and wounding. The blisters may appear in response to minor injury, even from heat, rubbing, scratching or adhesive tape. The disease has no approved cure and most current treatments are directed towards symptomatic relief.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements about: developing INM-755 as a topical CBN-based cream; INM-755's ability to treat EB as well potentially other dermatological diseases; the format and timeline of the 755-102-HV clinical trial; reporting of results from both Phase 1 trials in the second half of calendar 2020; developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of CBN in diseases with high unmet medical need; and delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the ability to complete the 755-102-HV clinical trial; the ability of INM-755 to meet its specified goals; the ability to obtain adequate supplies and test subjects; the continued availability of development collaborators; continued and timely positive preclinical and clinical efficacy data; the speed of regulatory approvals; the effectiveness of patent protection; demand for InMed's products; and continued economic and market stability. While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the outbreak and impact of COVID-19 may worsen; the 755-102-HV clinical trial may not proceed with the anticipated timeline and format, or at all; INM-755 may not produce the desired effects; InMed's supply chain may become disrupted; InMed's development collaborators may become unavailable; InMed may not be able to advance its other product candidates on a timely basis, or at all; regulatory filings may not be filed or approved on a timely basis, or at all; clinical trials may not proceed as anticipated; economic or market conditions may worsen; InMed's may not be able to successfully access the capital required to fully develop its programs; and InMed may not be able to provide new therapeutic alternatives that benefit patients via cannabinoid-based medicines. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed is disclosed in InMed's most recent Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

