InMed Files PCT Patent Application for Neuroprotection in Glaucoma

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX:IN;OTCQX:IMLFF), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need and leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol ("CBN"), today announced that it has filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") application pertaining to the potential of cannabinoids in the prevention of neuron damage associated with glaucoma.

The patent application, entitled "Compositions and Methods for Use of Cannabinoids for Neuroprotection" represents an important step in protecting the Company's intellectual property and commercial opportunities.

"Glaucoma remains a common and debilitating ocular disease for millions of people worldwide. It is characterized by hallmark symptoms of increased intraocular pressure with associated progressive, irreversible damage to the retinal ganglion cells ("RGC") and the optic nerve," remarked Dr. Eric Hsu, InMed's Senior Vice President of Preclinical Research and Development. "In addition to significant anecdotal evidence of specific cannabinoids decreasing intraocular pressure, our preclinical data suggest certain cannabinoids, and particularly CBN, may offer an additional neuroprotective effect for RGC."

With INM-088, an eye drop formulation of CBN, the Company is exploring the treatment for glaucoma, either as a prospective stand-alone or an adjunct therapy, and in other ocular diseases where neuroprotection may be of benefit.

Glaucoma is a neurodegenerative disease in which various triggers, including elevated intraocular pressure, induce a cascade of events which ultimately leads to nerve cell death and an irreversible loss of vision. Currently approved glaucoma therapies are typically intended to decrease intraocular pressure, which may lead to an indirect effect of reducing neuron damage in the eye. However, some patients fail to show improvement even after intraocular pressure reduction, and others develop glaucoma in the absence of elevated intraocular pressure. As of 2010, there were 44.7 million people in the world with 'open angle' glaucoma, the most common form of the disease, of which 2.8 million were in the United States. By the end of 2020, the prevalence is projected to increase to 80 million worldwide with 3.4 million the United States.

The PCT is an international patent law treaty, which provides a unified procedure for filing patent applications to protect inventions in each of its member states. There are 151 member countries within the PCT, enabling near-global patent coverage through successful patent prosecution in the U.S., Japan, Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, China, Brazil, Russia, India, as well as many others.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol (CBN) in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

About INM-088: InMed is developing INM-088 as a cannabinol (CBN) eye drop formulation targeting reduction of the intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma as well as being designed to serve as a neuroprotectant to the retinal ganglion cells (RGC) and optic nerve.

About Glaucoma: Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions characterized by abnormally high pressure in the eye, which can damage the membranes of the retina and the head of the optic nerve, leading to blindness. Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide and can occur at any age but is more common in older adults.

