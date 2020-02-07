InMed Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Business Update on February 14, 2020

VANCOUVER, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX:IN;OTCQX:IMLFF), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need and leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol (CBN), will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 ending December 31, 2019 ("2Q20"), on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Friday, February 14, 2020 at 8:30 AM Pacific Time, 11:30 AM Eastern Time Local - Toronto (+1) 416 764 8688 Local - Vancouver (+1) 778 383 7413 Toll Free - North America (+1) 888 390 0546 Conference ID: 93025046 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2185404/4030244661FE992B9EE7D8F2024CDDDF

Replays, Available through February 21, 2020:

Toronto: (+1) 416 764 8677 North America (Toll Free): (+1) 888 390 0541 Playback Passcode: 025046 #

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the three months ended December 31, 2019 will be available at www.sedar.com on February 14, 2020.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol (CBN), in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about reporting financial results on February 14, 2020.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

