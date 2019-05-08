InMed Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results and Business Update on May 15, 2019

TSX:IN

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX:IN;OTCQX:IMLFF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis platform technology for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids as well as an R&D pipeline of medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs, will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019, which is the Company's third quarter of fiscal year 2019 ("3Q19"), on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Conference Call & Webcast: Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, 1:00 PM Eastern Time Toronto: +1.416.764.8688 Vancouver: +1.778.383.7413 North America (Toll Free): +1.888.390.0546 Conference ID: 17193517 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1999675/955779A89027D040E64A5A3804E51DBE

Replays, Available through May 22, 2019: Toronto: +1.416.764.8677 North America (Toll Free): +1.888.390.0541 Playback Passcode: 193517 #

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2019 will be available at www.sedar.com on May 15, 2019.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis system for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, as well as a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications that target diseases with high unmet medical needs. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: reporting 3Q19 financial results on May 15, 2019; the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids; and the development of medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: continued and timely positive preclinical and clinical efficacy data; the speed of regulatory approvals; demand for InMed's products; and continued economic and market stability. While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: financial results may not be reported on the anticipated date; preclinical and clinical testing may not produce the desired results on a timely basis, or at all; regulatory applications may not be approved on a timely basis, or at all; suitable partners may not be located; economic or market conditions may worsen; InMed may be unable to manufacture pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids on a timely basis, or at all; and InMed may be unable to develop medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs on a timely basis, or at all. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed is disclosed in InMed's most recent Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

