InMode Expects to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on February 18, 2020

YOKNEAM, Israel, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it expects to release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 before the Nasdaq market opens on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day, February 18, 2020, at 9new a.m. Eastern Time.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-866-777-2509

Israel Toll- Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5413

At:

9 a.m. Eastern Time

6 a.m. Pacific Time

4 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/. A replay of the conference call will be available from February 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to March 3, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529

Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658

Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 10137694

A replay will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects" and "strives" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of InMode, including, without limitation, the risk factors and other matters set forth in its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (File No. 333-232615) and, when filed, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019. InMode undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

ir@inmodemd.com

917-607-8654

SOURCE InMode Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.inmodemd.com

