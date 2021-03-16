InMode Files ITC Complaint Against ILOODA and its U.S. Distributor, Cutera

YOKNEAM, Israel, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, has filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission ("ITC") alleging ILOODA's SecretRF fractional radio frequency ("RF") microneedling system, distributed in the United States by Cutera, Inc., infringes U.S. Patent No. 10,799,285. Additionally, InMode requested that the ITC initiates an investigation into ILOODA's infringing imports and issue an exclusion order to bar importation of SecretRF.

"As a disrupter in medical aesthetic devices, InMode has committed significant research and development resources to the development of its differentiated RF technologies," InMode's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, commented. "Those efforts have led to an ever-expanding intellectual property (IP) portfolio, a fundamental component of InMode's strategic plan to grow shareholder value. InMode will continue to develop efficacious minimally invasive and hands-free treatments using its patented technology and plans to vigorously defend its IP."

Since its inception, InMode has worked tirelessly to develop state-of-the-art electro-surgical bi-polar radiofrequency devices, bringing breakthrough aesthetic and wellness procedures to the market for the face, body, and skin. Through its ongoing commitment to research and development, InMode has become an innovative leader and has pioneered full body fractional RF technology through the commercialization of the Morpheus8 Subdermal Adipose Remodeling (SARD) device.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel RF technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2021, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

917-607-8654

SOURCE InMode Ltd.