InMode Introduces Morpheus8 Body Multi-pulse Burst Technology

Expanding on the recent launch of the Morpheus8 Body Subdermal Adipose Remodeling Device (SARD), the first and only FDA cleared technology to penetrate tissue with a thermal profile of 8mm, comes Morpheus8 Body Burst Technology. This groundbreaking, industry-first, fractional technology automatically deploys bipolar RF energy to multi-level treatment depths in a single cycle. The ability to target tissue sequentially at three levels, in millisecond intervals, allows for a significant reduction in treatment times, minimizes skin injury, increases treatment uniformity, and enables customized full body fractional procedures beyond anything previously available.

"Morpheus8 Burst RF technology was predicated on the principles of the Vulcanization Process for cross linking rubber molecules to improve elasticity and tensile strength," said Dr. Spero Theodorou, InMode Chief Medical Officer. "Burst mode mediated RF Vulcanization involves a 3-step process, forming cross links between long collagen fiber molecules in a stratified depth range, to brace the Fibro Septal Network (FSN) and ultimately strengthen the overall skin-adipose scaffold. We are very proud to bring this unprecedented, highly efficacious modality to RF fractional treatments."

InMode President of North America, Shakil Lakhani, commented, "With the recent launch of Morpheus8 Body, InMode pioneered full body fractional treatments. The subsequent commercialization of Morpheus8 Burst with multi-level energy deployment unequivocally solidifies InMode as the fractional market leader. Our robust innovation pipeline continues to redefine the medical aesthetics industry and further differentiates InMode as the frontrunner for delivering leading-edge treatment solutions."

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Press Contact:

Behrman Communications

Amanda Reinstein

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

MS-IR LLC

Miri Segal – Scharia

[email protected]

917-607-8654

SOURCE InMode Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.inmodemd.com

