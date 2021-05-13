InMode to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 26. Matthew Taylor, CFA, Managing Director, U.S. Medical Supplies & Devices Analyst will lead the discussion at 10:00a.m. ET.

Members of InMode's management team including Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Spero Theodorou, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, will participate in the fireside chat and will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your UBS salesperson. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at: https://inmodemd.com/investors/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days following the live presentation.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel RF technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

