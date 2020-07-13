InMotion Hosting Announces Corporate Sponsorship of OpenStack Foundation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-time open source software advocate and premium web hosting and cloud solutions provider InMotion Hosting is increasing its commitment to open source, building upon an OpenStack Foundation corporate sponsorship, the company announced today.

Serving small businesses for nearly 20 years, InMotion Hosting provides tools and services that enable smaller companies to compete on a level above their current size. The OpenStack Foundation corporate sponsorship is the first step in a renewed investment in open source software and business development.

"InMotion Hosting believes in the open source community and wants to give back in various ways, such as our Corporate Sponsorship of the OpenStack Foundation," Todd Robinson, InMotion Hosting co-founder and president said. "OpenStack is a critical part of open source alternatives to the mega public clouds. Our focus on making OpenStack easy to deploy and manage will give more options for small and medium businesses looking to join the OpenStack user base."

Currently in development, InMotion Hosting's latest product Flex Metal Cloud is an on-demand private cloud solution powered by OpenStack. Flex Metal Cloud's hyperconverged infrastructure simplifies cloud deployments, increases flexibility, and maximizes resources. With up-front pricing and usage-based billing, it's a cost-effective choice over public clouds.

Flex Metal Cloud users will be able to deploy safely and quickly in a production-ready environment with the assistance of InMotion Hosting's industry-leading support team. Plus, all of InMotion Hosting's supporting content will help guide those who want to test and explore on their own. Created with an open source mindset, our reference architecture will be publicly available to anyone.

For a full list of Flex Metal Cloud features and to be considered for the Early Adopter Program, please visit InMotion Hosting's Hosted Private Cloud page .

Founded in 2001, InMotion Hosting is a privately held company providing custom web hosting and cloud based solutions and services to businesses across the world. With customers in six continents and more than 175 countries, and partners that include Intel, Cisco, Samsung, Dell, SuperMicro, and OpenStack Foundation, InMotion Hosting has established a long-standing track record of helping businesses of all sizes achieve online success and technological innovation, all backed by live 24/7/365 U.S.-based support.

For more information on InMotion Hosting and a full suite of digital services, visit https://www.inmotionhosting.com .

