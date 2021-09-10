InMotion Hosting Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Big Sale

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting , the industry leader in premium web hosting and customer support, is celebrating 20 years of empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs around the world. For two decades, InMotion Hosting has helped drive small businesses by providing great products, services, and support in a commitment to the success of their customers.

Since its first server went online in 2001, InMotion Hosting has consistently grown and evolved to meet the needs of its customers.

InMotion Hosting is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a sale on hyperfast hosting.

After having outgrown its Los Angeles headquarters, InMotion Hosting expanded to the east coast and began operations in a 450 square-foot office in Virginia Beach in 2004. In 2010, it became the first web host to Go Green, moving to a larger green data center in Los Angeles. The company introduced BoldGrid, its easy drag-and-drop website builder, in 2015, then celebrated the grand opening of its Denver office the following year.

In 2019, InMotion Hosting expanded yet again, purchasing and opening a 61,000 square-foot office in Virginia Beach that now serves as their east coast headquarters. Last year, the company demonstrated its commitment to open source technology by becoming an Open Infrastructure Foundation partner.

Despite all its growth and expansion, InMotion Hosting is still as committed to its customers' success as it was when it opened 20 years ago, and was named a PCMag Editors' Choice for The Best Web Hosting Services of 2021.

It also remains 100 percent employee-owned and operated, which is one of the reasons it was officially Certified™ by Great Place to Work® this year.

"As we reflect on the last twenty years, we are thinking about our customers and team members, and how far we have come as an organization," said Todd Robinson and Sunil Saxena, Co-Founders of InMotion Hosting. "A lot has changed in 20 years, but our organizational goal has remained constant: to offer our customers the best service experience in the hosting industry, offering exceptional support services and best-in-class products. Today, we have the privilege of serving over 250,000 satisfied customers. It has been exciting to see our customers start and expand their businesses with us over the years, and it's rewarding to know our products and services helped them achieve their goals. As we look ahead to the next 20 years, we welcome the opportunity to evolve our business to meet our customers' changing needs. We thank our IMH team members for taking care of customers every day and for making IMH a great place to work. Looking forward to the next 20 years!"

Now, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary, InMotion Hosting wants to empower small businesses and entrepreneurs. That is why the company is offering big discounts on Shared, WordPress, Reseller, and VPS Hosting. With this sale, customers can get their best-valued plan for the introductory price of their starter plans.

InMotion Hosting is offering the following deals:

Shared Hosting : Power Plan for $5.99 /mo.

Same price as Launch plan but 4x faster, and comes with a free domain, free SSL, and cPanel with 1-click installs.

WordPress Hosting : WP-2000S for $6.99 /mo.

Same price as WP-1000S, 6x faster, and includes a free domain, free SSL, unlimited email accounts, and more.

Reseller Hosting : R-2000S for $21.39 /mo.

Get a R-2000S for the intro price of a R-1000S, featuring room to grow with 120GB SSD storage, 50 cPanel accounts, and more.

Managed VPS Hosting : 2GB RAM now starting at $19.99 /mo.

New introductory price offers a 58% discount.

*All offers end September 30th, 2021 at 12:00pm PDT.

The path for launching a successful business startup has changed a lot since 2001.

From website builders and tools, to creating eCommerce storefronts, to scalable cloud infrastructures, InMotion Hosting has empowered small businesses with the "next big thing" for more than 20 years.

Stay ahead of the curve on a powerful platform with innovative tools engineered to get you to your future successes.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With more than 250,000 satisfied customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology. Our partnerships include SuperMicro and the Open Infrastructure Foundation.

Learn more about InMotion Hosting at inmotionhosting.com and on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

