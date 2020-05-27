InMotion Hosting Upgrades Processors, Cores, RAM, and Storage Capacity on High-Performance Dedicated Hosting Plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting, the premier provider of custom web hosting services and solutions to businesses of all sizes throughout the world since 2001, today announced the launch of the next generation of managed and bare-metal dedicated servers. Upgrades to the managed and bare-metal dedicated server offerings, the Essential, Advanced, and Elite, include upgraded Intel CPUs, increased amount of RAM, faster and higher capacity SSD drives, and the availability of software RAID.

Some of the enhanced feature specifications include the introduction of two new processors, the Intel CPU Xeon E-2134 and 2136. The new processors offer up to 6 cores and 12 thread count at a very competitive price point. In addition, both the Essential and Advanced server offerings now have the option to upgrade to software RAID, while the Elite plan includes software RAID in its base price. The very popular Launch Assist, offering up to two hours of setup and troubleshooting assistance, as well as the unparalleled live 24/7/365 U.S.-based support remains included as a core feature on all dedicated servers.

"Our managed and bare-metal dedicated server offerings are getting a big boost in performance with these upgrades," InMotion Hosting's Head of Sales, Matt Bell, stated. "We are especially excited about the 6-core/12-thread Intel processor which will enable our Elite server to handle more complex processes than ever before!"

For the full list of upgrades and current pricing, please visit InMotion Hosting's Dedicated Server page.

About InMotion Hosting

Founded in 2001, InMotion Hosting is a privately held web hosting company providing custom web hosting services and solutions to businesses of all sizes across the world. With customers in six continents and more than 175 countries, and partners that include Intel, Cisco, Samsung, and Dell. InMotion Hosting has established a long-standing track record of helping small-to-midsize businesses achieve online success and technological innovation, all backed by live 24/7/365 U.S.-based support.

For more information on InMotion Hosting and a full suite of digital services, visit https://www.inmotionhosting.com.

