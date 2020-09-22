Inn at Hastings Park Unveils Whispering Angel Culinary Garden

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inn at Hastings Park, a luxury and historic member of Ocean House Management (OHM) Collection, announces the launch of the Whispering Angel Culinary Garden this month, in partnership with the world's most celebrated rosé.

The Inn at Hastings Park has reopened with renewed purpose as an immersive food and wine destination. Educational programming will focus on teaching cooking techniques, connecting guests to local farms, and celebrating wine in collaboration with Provence's Château d'Esclans, the birthplace of Whispering Angel.

The Whispering Angel Culinary Garden is tucked between the Inn's main building and its masterfully restored barn. Centered around a large, wood farm table and rustic seating with blush accents, the exclusive culinary garden is enclosed by a wood and wire fence with sheltering trees just beyond—creating a magical, natural setting with twinkling lights strung above. During outdoor cooking classes, guests interact with beds of herbs, root vegetables, and edible flowers, depending on the season. Providing an element of glamour, Whispering Angel is served in a specially curated selection of crystal wine glasses - because everything tastes better in Baccarat.

Owner Trisha Pérez Kennealy will share her passion for teaching others how to cook by assuming a new role as Culinary Educator, "We're pleased to introduce programs that encourage a sense of community and human connection. Meals bring us together, and nutritious food can impact our health and wellbeing." She continued, "I'm so excited to partner with esteemed winemaker Château d'Esclans as we launch this new chapter for the Inn at Hastings Park. Our vision is to combine education with fun, ensuring a hospitality experience that is delicious and memorable."

Paul Chevalier, Global Marketing Director of Château d'Esclans shares his excitement about the partnership, "I was very fortunate as a young winemaker many years ago to have been invited to Julia Child's house on Irving Street in Cambridge. What a fantastic lady! We hope to recreate a little of Julia's magic in this Whispering Angel Culinary Garden."

The Culinary Garden is a gathering place for families, friends and colleagues, accommodating up to 12 people for each seating. Continuing the Inn's commitment to community, the intimate space will also be used for fundraising events with local organizations. Ms. Pérez Kennealy will host interactive cooking lessons and meals, featuring dishes inspired by Whispering Angel. The seasonal menu includes Corn Chowder and Brussels Sprouts Grilled Cheese, with Peach Spoon Cake dessert, and dinner specials such as Sun-Dried Tomato and Eggplant Pizzettes, and Baby Lamb Chops with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes.

Ms. Pérez Kennealy will also offer experiential cooking weekends, interactive classes as well as private virtual lessons – all from the Inn's beautifully decorated living room. The Inn's signature restaurant Town Meeting Bistro is now reopened to serve lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch with select dishes designed to be paired with Whispering Angel.

About Inn at Hastings Park

Located 15 miles outside of Boston in historic Lexington, known as the "Birthplace of American Liberty," Inn at Hastings Park provides unrivaled hospitality and culinary experiences. The only Relais & Châteaux hotel in one of Massachusetts' most popular tourist destinations, the Inn features 22 stylish guest rooms and suites. The three antique buildings that comprise the Inn have been thoughtfully restored to showcase luxurious accommodations and modern amenities. Inviting guests and members of the community to savor New England flavors, Town Meeting Bistro serves lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. The Whispering Angel Culinary Garden sets the stage for year-round culinary education. Mindful of the spirit of the revolution that is historic to the area, Inn at Hastings Park's personalized service is fondly referred to as Revolutionary Hospitality. Inn at Hastings Park is managed by Ocean House Management Collection, a curator of New England's most exceptional luxury hotels, restaurants and residences. InnatHastingsPark.com #revolutionaryhospitality

About Château d'Esclans

Château d'Esclans, a magical property, is situated in the heart of Provence, northeast of St. Tropez overlooking La Vallée d'Esclans (the Esclans Valley) with the Mediterranean coast in the faint distance. The vision of Sacha Lichine (Founder) with his acquisition of the Château in 2006 was to create the greatest rosés in the world igniting the "Rosé Renaissance." This journey led to the creation of a world class rosé portfolio including Whispering Angel, Rock Angel, Château d'Esclans, Les Clans, and Garrus: a new generation of rosés characterized by elegance, depth, richness and complexity. Sold in over 100 countries, the rosés are enjoyed globally from London to the Hamptons, and from St. Barth's to the Swiss Alps. Whether you are relaxing by the beach, on a yacht, or in the mountains during "après ski," Château d'Esclans rosés are a light and refreshing accompaniment to any destination. Whispering Angel is today's worldwide reference for Provence rosé.

