Innersense Organic Beauty Appoints Alejandra Martinez As Artistic Director

Martinez's wellness-based approach to hairstyling led her to Innersense Organic Beauty which echoed her holistic values and self-care methodology. After serving as a valued educator for the brand, she is excited to now guide the brand's stylist education and philosophy as it continues its global expansion.

"Accepting the role of Innersense Organic Beauty Artistic Director is the highest honor," Alejandra says. "The brand's philosophy of healing hair, the hairdresser and the industry appeals to me on so many levels and its full range of truly natural, truly plant based organic hair care performs for every hair texture and style."

"Alejandra's approach to teaching feels genuine and yet unconventional," says Joanne Starkman, Innersense Organic Beauty co-founder. "She truly believes that, when it comes to 'hair talk,' there are many different languages being spoken, and it's up to each of us to develop our own personal language. We're elated to add her guiding light to our education platform."

Originally a native to Los Angeles, California, Alejandra Martinez moved to San Diego at the age of 20 to join a team of influential hair stylists and career artists who had inspired her own work in cosmetology school. Working along industry leaders who promoted foundation over frills and advanced education further ignited the spark within her, leading her to develop her own style of hair dressing.

Martinez's connection to Mother Earth deepened after she became a mother and her mission to cultivate a healing salon space filled with natural light, plants, clean air and nutrient rich organic hair care came to fruition in 2008, when she founded ABLOOM Salon and Gallery in Phoenix, Arizona. The toxin-free, holistic beauty space is shared with like-minded, intrinsic stylists who crave an alternative to conventional salons. The dynamic salon features an art gallery and doubles as a community gathering space, providing weekly yoga classes and custom essential oil blends.

A 20-year veteran behind the chair and atop artistic platforms of some of the biggest names in the hair care industry, Martinez is known for her intuitive cutting partnered with classic fundamental foundations, Alejandra's work is simultaneously timeless and of the times.

"Hairdressers are healers and the healers deserve to be supported," Martinez adds. "The ability to instill that into their artistry is so exciting to me."

Interviews with Alejandra Martinez are available upon request, pending approval.

Alejandra Martinez | Instagram | Spring/Summer 2020 Lookbook

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers seeking to make healthier choices. A leader in the clean hair care movement, the brand can be found in salons, specialty beauty retailers and e-retailers across the globe. Visit innersensebeauty.com to learn more.

Contact: For press inquiries:

Crystal Remick

BPCM

[email protected]

201.919.6703

SOURCE Innersense Organic Beauty

Related Links

https://innersensebeauty.com

