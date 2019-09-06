Innive Acquires Red Pill Analytics

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innive Inc., a products and services company empowering organizations by providing insight that goes beyond the data, announced today that they have acquired Red Pill Analytics, a data and analytics company that helps customers see data differently.

Red Pill Analytics will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, continuing its five-year mission of innovating data and analytics delivery for enterprise and SMB customers. And now, as an Innive Company, they will provide premium consulting services to Innive customers, lead research and development, provide cloud- architecture with emerging technologies, and deliver services for Innive's established solution teams.

"Joining Innive is the perfect opportunity for Red Pill Analytics. We'll continue doing what we've always done: helping organizations be data-driven, but now with increased scale and investment. We're excited to continue with our established customers and established technology partners. But we're equally excited to help Innive's customers elevate their data investments, and to work directly on Innive's vertical solutions."

"We are thrilled that Red Pill Analytics is joining Innive," said Ram Subramanian, COO of Innive. "They are packed with top talent, from their leadership team to the consultants they have on the ground. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey to the cloud with our SAS solutions. They have a well-known brand in the analytics market, and we are excited to integrate them as part of our core team.

"Innive is a fast-growing organization and bringing Red Pill Analytics on board enables us to deliver, develop, and expand our footprint across a variety of industries with enhanced technologies," Subramanian added.

About Innive

Innive believes in empowering organizations by providing insight that goes beyond the data. By moving beyond just charts and graphs, Innive implements organizational vision through a scalable technical framework delivered by industry experts. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Innive also has offices in Dallas, Los Angeles, Chennai (India) and Brasilia (Brazil).

About Red Pill Analytics

Red Pill Analytics combines the best elements of cloud-native technologies, agile development, and continuous innovation to form a unique solution called Elastic Delivery. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Minneapolis, Wilmington, NC and Brasilia (Brazil), their mission is to continuously evaluate, modernize, and automate to deliver a more valuable, less expensive services model.

Media contact:

Lauren Prezby

221334@email4pr.com

888.944.9529

SOURCE Innive Inc.