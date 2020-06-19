Inno Foods Launches New Division for Manufacturing Mask-Making Machines

Inno Foods has an excellent team of engineers and machine fabrication technicians who have been developing machines for the production of their line of healthy snacks for years. More than fifty per cent of the machines they use in their factories have been developed in-house.

Using their engineering expertise, know-how and experience, they partnered with a Korean machine manufacturer and recently co-developed an automated mask machine, which is the first in Canada. Working together, they can build high-quality North American standard machines that can be distributed in the market at reasonable prices.

For more information, please visit www.innofoods.ca/automation.

About Inno Foods

Inno Foods, who have evolved from a local bakery in 1981, to global confectionery production and distribution, strives to be world class in food formulation and food processing innovation with the customer in mind. They continue to excel in creating a culture of customer service, food safety and quality, innovation, possibility thinking and community giving.

