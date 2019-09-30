Innocence Hearing For Lamar Burks Set For 10 AM Tuesday In 208 Judicial District Court To Review Evidence He Has Been Wrongfully Imprisoned 19 Years For A Murder He Did Not Commit; Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee Subpoenaed To Appear

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Could Lamar Burks have spent 19 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit?

New evidence expected to vindicate him will be presented 10 AM Tuesday, Oct. 1 in 208 District Court in Harris County, where Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee has been subpoenaed to appear.

New evidence shows Burks was allegedly framed by former DEA Agents Chad Scott and Jack Schumacher. Scott was convicted Aug. 27, 2019 on seven counts of falsifying government documents, witness tampering and other crimes in an unrelated case. The government now reportedly has expanded its investigation into Scott and Schumacher's activities in Burks case.

Among the evidence to be presented at this hearing will be proof that Burks was in fact at his sister's wedding in Opelousas, LA at the time the murder of Earl Perry occurred on June 30, 1997.

Burks was sentenced on Oct. 30, 2000 to 70 years in prison for murder, which was his first and only conviction he ever had, said Madden.

Burks was in the entertainment business in Houston from 1992 to 2000.

The hearing is expected to provide new insight into how Judge Denise Collins was a business partner of a DEA agent who allegedly forced an informant to implicate Burks as a way of getting incriminating evidence on an associate of Burks, Rap-a-lot executive J. Prince, with whom Burks was discussing a distribution deal for Burks' HipHop, R&B music company.

Currently, Lamar Burks has retained the public relations firm TransMedia Group to retry his case in the Court of Public Opinion based on new evidence that has emerged.

"Frankly we're shocked to see so many affidavits of our client's innocence from people who were present when the murder occurred during a dice game in Houston, which haven't seen the light of day."

"But that's all about to change with the PR campaign we're preparing for our new client who has been in prison since 2000," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

Media Contacts: Tom Madden, Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 x2270; tmadden@transmediagroup.com; amazzone@transmediagroup.com.

SOURCE Lamar Burks