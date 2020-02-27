Innocoll Holdings Limited Resubmits New Drug Application to FDA for XARACOLL® for the Management of Postsurgical Pain after Open Inguinal Hernia Surgery

ATHLONE, Ireland, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocoll Holdings Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company and portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital, announced today that it has resubmitted the New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for XARACOLL® (bupivacaine HCl collagen-matrix implants), an investigational drug-device for the management of postsurgical pain after open inguinal hernia surgery. Innocoll anticipates a 6-month review by the FDA.

About XARACOLL

XARACOLL is a late-stage bioresorbable collagen-matrix surgical implant being developed by Innocoll for the management of postsurgical pain relief through the delivery of bupivacaine, a local anesthetic, at the surgical site. XARACOLL is a registered trademark of Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited.

About Innocoll Holdings Limited

Innocoll Holdings Limited is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Athlone, Ireland. Innocoll Holdings Limited and its subsidiary, Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited, are focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical technologies to meet some of today's most important healthcare challenges. Innocoll Holdings Limited is a portfolio business of Gurnet Point Capital. www.innocoll.com

About Gurnet Point Capital

Gurnet Point Capital is a unique healthcare fund founded by Ernesto Bertarelli and led by Christopher Viehbacher, who, together, have decades of expertise in an industry for which they share a passion, both as Chief Executives and as investors. With an initial allocation of $2 billion, GPC is investing long-term capital and supporting entrepreneurs in building a new generation of companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, its remit is global, encompassing life sciences and medical technologies. The fund invests across all stages of product development through to commercialization and does so with an approach that is a hybrid of venture and private equity investing strategies.

www.gurnetpointcapital.com

SOURCE Innocoll Holdings Limited

Related Links

http://www.innocoll.com

