Innodisk Introduces First Hybrid Edge and Cloud SSD Solution with Microsoft Azure Sphere™

"Our tight-knit collaboration with Microsoft has resulted in real innovation aimed at solving the very real challenges businesses face today," said Innodisk President Randy Chien. "The InnoAGE™ SSD is the first and only hybrid solution designed solely with the AIoT architecture in mind, utilizing data analysis, data security, and data management through Azure Sphere, to secure communications between all IoT and AIoT devices. This is a great milestone for both companies."

Microsoft Azure Sphere provides the Innodisk InnoAGE SSD with an extra layer of security and remote monitoring with zero administrators required. Embedded on the edge device, the InnoAGE SSD will collect data and give commands for multifunction management through the cloud, such as error correction, firmware updates, data analysis, AES encryption, quick erase, destroy, write protect, secure erase, refresh, and recovery. With these capabilities, InnoAGE SSD with Microsoft Azure Sphere inside, is ideally suited for applications spanning various segments standardizing on AIoT, including manufacturing, surveillance, unmanned devices, vending machines and digital signage, among others.

The InnoAGE SSD ensures an easy-to-use interface with a customized cloud management platform. Innodisk designed firmware receives commands from Microsoft Azure Sphere which in turn connects to businesses' Microsoft Azure Cloud deployments. Additionally, the InnoAGE SSD can execute debugging messages and help monitor read/write behavior patterns that optimize storage lifespan. Most importantly, it can quickly revert to default settings from a cloud-based dashboard if the system crashes. Lastly, the InnoAGE SSD is designed for both in-band and out-of-band network management, overcoming current recovery challenges where in-band management falls short by providing full recovery even when the operating system is down or damaged.

Innodisk's InnoAGE SSD is the first SSD designed for remote recovery from its hardware and software innovation and is under patent protection. As an end-to-end edge and cloud hybrid solution, the InnoAGE SSD works in unison with real-time monitoring applications and will perform a fundamental role of the future AIoT generation experience.

About Innodisk

Featured on Forbes' Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion companies, Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules and embedded peripheral products for the industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across the embedded, aerospace and defense, cloud storage markets and more, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to provide customizable, dependable solutions and unparalleled service.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

