Innodisk Supports Healthcare Industry with Capable Medical-grade Solutions

Innodisk is proud to deliver solutions used in innovative and life-saving healthcare applications such as mechanical ventilators, ultrasound systems, medical all-in-one and panel PCs, nurses' stations, and MRI machines. These medical applications put considerable demands on components that must be addressed in full by any products and solutions -- making a focus on personal data security, reliability, stability, and longevity an absolute must.

Industry Prowess and Technical Aptitude

Innodisk's flash storage solutions deliver unwavering stability and exceptional endurance with SLC and iSLC storage solutions -- combined with excellent security guaranteed by AES-256 encryption and TCG Opal-compliance. Further, Innodisk's DRAM modules meet all performance and form factors requirements while also guaranteeing longevity with full legacy support for SDRAM, DDR1, and DDR2 DRAM -- alongside the cutting-edge DDR3 and DDR4 series. Lastly, Innodisk's embedded peripherals -- for example, RAID cards, isolated serial cards, and USB 3.0 modules -- come with features such as wide temperature design, electrostatic discharge protection (air 15 kV, contact 8 kV) and high potential isolation design (2.5 kV).

Innodisk also provides extensive customization to meet special requirements, for example by designing components that can withstand the extreme electromagnetic interference in medical imaging equipment.

With medical-optimized solutions from across its DRAM, flash storage, and embedded peripherals product lines, Innodisk's solutions tackle these medical sector challenges with healthcare industry expertise and state-of-the-art technologies.

