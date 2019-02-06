Innodisk to Demonstrate the Highest Hardware Security Standard at RSA Conference 2019
Innodisk returns to RSA Conference to present its newest storage and memory solutions to contribute to a better and more secured high-tech environment
Feb 20, 2019, 13:04 ET
FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Making its way back to the RSA Conference 2019 on March 4th, Innodisk is taking data security to the next level with its full memory and storage product lineup. Dedicatedly serving the embedded, AIoT, and various industrial applications, Innodisk's sophisticated components help you construct a dependable hardware infrastructure that carries the weight of your entire system.
Innodisk's newest launches align perfectly with "Better", the theme of RSA Conference 2019. To better gratify industrial needs, Innodisk's M.2 3TE2 NVMe is designed with Marvell's latest controller and adopts industrial 3D NAND technology. It yields faster speeds, improves longevity and lowers power requirements to guarantee high endurance and reliability. AES encryption, power stability technology, write protect, and other customizations can be added to fit specific requirements.
Offering the industry's fastest memory speed of 2666MT/s, Innodisk has advanced its DRAM solutions to meet the demands of edge computing and fight security challenges that surface from AI and IoT evolution. Highlighting its DDR4 2666 RDIMM module, Innodisk offers its industrial-grade memory in various form factors that withstand harsh environment while promising performance. On top of offering wide temp, conformal coating and side-fill technology, anti-sulfuration resistors are available to all DDR4 modules to elevate the robustness level.
In addition to flash and DRAM, Innodisk is also displaying its most recent embedded peripherals (EP) design to continue being the major force in the global embedded market. Innodisk is fully prepared to embrace any obstacles the customers face and have enough confidence to be the ultimate answer to any uncertainties.
Visit us at RSA Conference to learn more about us:
Booth #2458
Moscone Center, San Francisco
March 5th – 7th
Media Contact
Innodisk USA Corporation
Cecilia Zhang, +1 (510) 770-9421 ext. 106
Cecilia_zhang@innodisk.com
About Innodisk
Featured on Forbes' Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion companies, Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules and embedded peripheral products for the industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across the embedded, aerospace and defense, cloud storage markets and more, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to provide customizable, dependable solutions and unparalleled service.
For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com
SOURCE Innodisk
Share this article