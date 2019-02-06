Innodisk to Demonstrate the Highest Hardware Security Standard at RSA Conference 2019

Offering the industry's fastest memory speed of 2666MT/s, Innodisk has advanced its DRAM solutions to meet the demands of edge computing and fight security challenges that surface from AI and IoT evolution. Highlighting its DDR4 2666 RDIMM module, Innodisk offers its industrial-grade memory in various form factors that withstand harsh environment while promising performance. On top of offering wide temp, conformal coating and side-fill technology, anti-sulfuration resistors are available to all DDR4 modules to elevate the robustness level.

In addition to flash and DRAM, Innodisk is also displaying its most recent embedded peripherals (EP) design to continue being the major force in the global embedded market. Innodisk is fully prepared to embrace any obstacles the customers face and have enough confidence to be the ultimate answer to any uncertainties.

Visit us at RSA Conference to learn more about us:

Booth #2458

Moscone Center, San Francisco

March 5th – 7th

