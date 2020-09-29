InnoMedia Announces the BuddyTalk BT110 Speakerphone with Alexa Built-in for Offices and Conference Rooms

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoMedia, a leading supplier of VoIP communication devices, is pleased to showcase its newest Alexa Voice Service (AVS) enabled speakerphone, the BuddyTalk BT110.

BT110

With smartspeaker functionality powered by AVS, the BT110 offers customers a broad range of Alexa-based features. In addition, through the support of Alexa Communication (ACM), the BT110 allows voice-initiated calling using InnoMedia's internal SIP stack. A configured VoIP service provider's account can then be used for both inbound and outbound calls throughout the service provider's network coverage area.

The BT110 has a variety of convenient call control mechanisms: utilizing voice commands, a tablet, an integrated touch panel on the device, a smartphone app, or a standard telephone. During calls, users can communicate either using the hands-free speakerphone, or using a smartphone or telephone handset for added privacy.

All BuddyTalk devices offer an excellent audio experience through the use of high-quality codecs (e.g. Opus Wideband, AMR-WB), advanced acoustic processing, and network impairment handling. BuddyTalk calls are also highly secured, applying HTTPS and TLS protection for messages and signaling exchanges, and SRTP/ZRTP/SDES for voice media.

"The BT110 delivers an optimal experience for the user while meeting today's flexible communication needs. This new product leverages both our partnership with Amazon, and InnoMedia's decades of experience providing commercial-grade voice products to service operators," said Shailesh Patel, Senior Director Product Management, InnoMedia.

Paramount for the user experience is the smartspeaker functionality in the BT110, which is designated an "Alexa Built-in" product and an Amazon Alexa Voice Service and Alexa Communication qualified solution. More details on this intelligent speakerphone with Alexa built-in is available at https://buddytalk.com/bt110-an-intelligent-speakerphone-plus-alexa-built-in-smart-speaker/.

Individuals interested in the BT110 for a home office should visit https://buddytalk.com/bt110-an-ideal-work-from-home-voice-solution/

For corporations, https://buddytalk.com/bt110-a-voice-solution-well-suited-for-office-use/ has information on its use in personal offices and conference rooms.

Service operators interested in the BuddyTalk BT110 may contact InnoMedia directly at [email protected]

About InnoMedia

InnoMedia is a multinational organization with operations in the US, Singapore, Taiwan and China, delivering Broadband IP Telephony solutions, SIP Trunking Enterprise Session Border Controller (ESBC) platforms, and voice-enabled intelligent speakerphones for homes and offices. For more information on InnoMedia, visit the company's website at www.innomedia.com.

