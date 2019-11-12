INNOPIA launches Netflix-integrated Hailstorm Hybrid program in partnership with Amlogic and Verimatrix

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INNOPIA Technologies, Inc, a Pay TV STB (Set Top Box) ODM specialized in STB SW development including online entertainment service, has been selected as the first Korean ODM partner of Netflix for Hailstorm Hybrid program. At the Android TV Bangkok Summit event on Nov. 12 2019, INNOPIA officially announced a Netflix integrated, Android TV Hybrid STB platform (IMT-M748R). This is based on Amlogic silicon and Verimatrix security solutions.

The Hailstorm Hybrid Program is Netflix's Android TV based Hybrid STB device scaling program that provides operators in Pay TV market with verified scalable solution and accelerates time-to-market of the Netflix service for Pay TV operators.

INNOPIA's Netflix Hailstorm Hybrid Android TV platform is powered by Amlogic S905X2 SoC, which delivers 4K Android TV devices with reduced power consumption while providing best in class performance. Amlogic provides a smart and cost-effective strategy for operators over the complete product life cycle.

Verimatrix ensures protection of UHD/4K through a layered security approach. The Amlogic SoC, certified via the VCAS security certification program, and the INNOPIA Android TV Hybrid STB platform, integrated with the Verimatrix ViewRight client security, meets the strongest security requirements specified by the MovieLabs' Specifications for Enhanced Content Protection. Effective content security requires a separation between pay-TV security processing and data from other applications. Verimatrix provides the necessary isolation, including decryption, from the otherwise open Android TV environment.

"The Hailstorm Hybrid program partnership with Netflix not only benefits INNOPIA alone, but also Pay TV operators by providing benefits of growth in ARPU and increase in subscribers with incomparably low investment in expense and resources. We are expecting the Hailstorm Hybrid program to eventually strengthen Pay TV ecosystem by providing an abundance of competitive movies and TV series on Netflix," said HeeWon Park, the president of INNOPIA.

"Verimatrix has been firmly established as a trusted security provider, particularly for the Android TV platform. We are building on that trust through innovative ways to remove the barriers of deploying and using security," said Steve Oetegenn, COO of Verimatrix. "As the security solution approved for the Hailstorm Hybrid program, show attendees will clearly see how we are enabling innovative services through cost-efficient cardless security solutions, which can be a game changer in today's climate."

"The Hailstorm program builds upon our existing work with Netflix, continuing our history of delivering turnkey STB and dongle solutions that reduce integration complexity. With our SOC reference solutions pre-certified through the Netflix Hailstorm program, operators will be able to bring their digital TV solutions to market much quicker and in a highly cost optimized way," said James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy, Amlogic. "We're witnessing continued interest from current and prospective APAC operators who are looking to adopt our STB solutions through the Netflix Hailstorm program. We look forward to seeing even more consumers join the streaming revolution and enjoy high-quality content on their Android TV devices"

About INNOPIA Technologies Inc.

INNOPIA Technologies Inc. of Seongnam, based in the Republic of Korea, is a specialist in STB development based on decades of experience in global Pay TV STB industry with highly skilled engineering resources. INNOPIA has been supplying STB and OTT devices to global Pay TV and Telco operators in Europe, APAC, and Korea market. Along with STB solution, INNOPIA is also developing future-proof convergence product with its own smart home IoT gateway solutions. INNOPIA will deliver the right solution for international Telco operators and Pay TV service providers' future driven requirement. Visit www.innopia.co.kr/en

About Amlogic:

Amlogic is a leading global fabless system-on-a-chip (SoC) supplier that provides open platform solutions for multimedia consumer devices including OTT/IP STBs, Smart TVs and Smart Home products. Amlogic has combined its highly-optimized media processing engine and system IPs with industry-leading CPU and GPU technologies to produce solutions for advanced pay-tv operators, OEM, and ODM partners. Through proprietary techniques, Amlogic has been able to achieve cost, performance, and power consumption optimizations never seen before. Amlogic lets partners rapidly develop market-leading products by providing turnkey solutions on both Android and Linux. Amlogic is founded in Santa Clara, California, with R&D centers, support and sales offices in Santa Clara, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Taipei, Seoul, London, Indianapolis, and Milan.

Visit Amlogic online at http://www.amlogic.com

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) is a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. For more information, visit www.verimatrix.com

