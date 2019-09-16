Innoplexus Announces Appointment of Stratos Davlos as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Senior Vice President

HOBOKEN, New Jersey, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoplexus Inc., a subsidiary of Innoplexus AG, announced today the appointment of Stratos Davlos as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Senior Vice President. Mr. Davlos is a highly accomplished artificial intelligence and machine learning executive with over 20 years of leadership experience.

Prior to joining Innoplexus, Mr. Davlos was the Vice President of Watson, AI & Engineering at IBM. His AI-focused career spans many years of executive technology management and development at among others Reliance Jio and Apple. Mr. Davlos holds many innovations, patents and has received many honors and awards.

"We are very excited to welcome Stratos to Innoplexus at such an important time as we roll out our AI powered platform for Drug Discovery and Development for various industry stakeholders. His expertise and extensive experience will help us accelerate scaling our AI," said Dr. Gunjan Bhardwaj, Founder and CEO of Innoplexus.

Stratos will be based in California in his global role and will build an Innoplexus Research Lab in the Valley. "I am excited to be a part of a purpose driven company and continue to innovate with AI for effective and efficient drug discovery. Together with Innoplexus we will put a dent in the universe for the service of humanity," said Stratos.

About Innoplexus

Innoplexus is an Industry validated, AI-powered, Drug Discovery and Development platform creating value for diverse stakeholders by driving Innovation in science, clinical development and commercialization. Innoplexus is based in Frankfurt, Germany, with offices in India and USA.

