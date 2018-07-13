Innospec Fuel Specialties Raises $100,000 at Annual Golf Fundraiser for the PenFed Foundation's Military Heroes Fund

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innospec Fuel Specialties raised $100,000 for the PenFed Foundation's Military Heroes Fund at its annual golf tournament. The Military Heroes Fund provides emergency financial assistance to veterans in need and to wounded, ill and injured service members.

"We are committed to taking care of the veterans and military members who courageously serve our country and are grateful for Innospec's long-time generous support of our nation's heroes," said Bruce Kasold, acting President and COO of the PenFed Foundation. "Innospec has supported the PenFed Foundation since 2007 and we applaud the company's continued commitment to assisting the brave men and women protecting our freedoms."

Innospec's annual golf fundraiser attracts dozens of golfers and raises thousands of dollars for the PenFed Military Heroes Fund each year. This year, the event drew 160 golfers to the Lone Tree Golf Club in Lone Tree, Colorado. The $100,000 donation raises Innospec Fuel Specialties' total contribution to PenFed Foundation's Military Heroes Fund to $710,000 since 2007.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to programs for military members and their families, as PenFed Credit Union covers all operating costs for the Foundation. Such programs address a wide array of needs and issues, from family and caregiver support to home buying assistance and veteran entrepreneurial investment.

"We are proud to be longtime supporters of the PenFed Foundation's Military Heroes Fund and excited to contribute to their efforts through our golf fundraising tournament," said Patrick S. Williams, President and CEO of Innospec Inc. "It's a privilege for us to invest in the Foundation's mission of helping service members and their families. We look forward to continuing our support."

Innospec Oilfield Services will host its 5th Annual Golf Invitational on August 27, 2018 at The Woodlands Country Club Palmer Course in The Woodlands, Texas. A portion of the proceeds from the tournament will also go to the Military Heroes Fund.

About the PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to helping members of our military community secure their financial future. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, credit-building, home ownership, and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

