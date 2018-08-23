Innotech Nutrition is attending September's ECRM® EPPS in Phoenix, Arizona with its unique and healthy line of supplements

The Vitamin, Weight Management and Sports Nutrition Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a trade show where vitamin and nutrition companies, like Innotech Nutrition, will have the opportunity to, represented by Brian Gould and Jeff Fernandez, network with major retail buyers in private sessions to present their products. The event will take place at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

"Because we believe multiple approaches to healthcare are best for different health needs, we are presenting our variety of products at ECRM because we want the American consumer to know that we are ready to help them reach their health goals," Innotech Nutrition CEO, Wayne Friesen, said.

Cardioflex Q10 is a supportive nutritional supplement that maintains cardiovascular health. It is powered with Vitamin C to metabolize fats and proteins, collagen to connect tissue formation, L-Lysine — amino acid — to maintain good health and collagen formation, magnesium to metabolize macronutrients and maintain proper muscle function, Vitamin D to maintain strong teeth and bones, and to absorb calcium and phosphorous; and folate to firm red blood cells.

The Wholy Tea Detox contains Milk thristle seed, blessed Thistle, Dandelion root, Marshmallow root, Senna, Casacara, Turmeric, Aloe leaf gel and Ginger root to help support the consumer's ability to cleanse by counteracting the accumulation of toxins and waste.

"B12 Oral Spray is one of the easiest products you could possibly use to improve health," Friesen said. "Rather than taking a supplement with water and waiting for absorption, our B12 Oral Spray is just sprayed into the mouth for a quick nutritional benefit. Kids and adults love its sour wild berry flavor, making it easy for users to remind themselves to take it on a daily basis around flu season."

Innotech products are free of stimulants, fillers, GMOs, sugar and sugar-alternatives.

For more information on Innotech Nutrition products, available now on www.stackednutrition.com, visit www.innotechnutrition.com.

