Innotree Launches "TuneCloud" for the Construction and Management of Multi-cloud Environments

The cloud total management service supports the design, deployment, billing, and monitoring of multi-cloud as a one-stop service, allowing customers to quickly and conveniently build their desired cloud service platform. By standardizing UI/UX so that anyone can easily create, integrate, and manage infrastructure in the cloud, TuneCloud provides multi-cloud services as a single one.

With its core feature, TuneDesigner, users can design cloud infrastructure easily and conveniently using the intuitive Drag & Drop UI method in a significantly reduced time. In addition, the architecture designed in TuneDesigner is automatically reflected and managed in the cloud through its real-time Auto Provisioning feature, improving the design and deployment productivity by more than 60%.

TuneCloud helps reduce design costs by providing various architecture design templates for infrastructure and minimizes human errors and improves the efficiency of personnel operations through automated provisioning and validation functions.

TuneReverse Engine can be used to express and redesign the current configuration of existing cloud infrastructure, manage the history of the cloud, and modify and monitor the infrastructure in real time.

In addition, TuneCloud performs integrated real-time monitoring of each cost and infrastructure for multi-cloud and provides TuneAI algorithm that recommends the optimal cost by collecting and analyzing budget, costs, and component status on a regular basis for efficient operations and cost reduction.

"Many companies are using or reviewing to use multi-cloud services for diverse business opportunities. However, each CSP (Cloud Service Provider) provides different types of UI/UX, and they find it difficult to configure and manage a multi-cloud environment without the help of professional engineers," said Director Yoo Byeong-soo of Innotree Co., Ltd. who is in charge of the launch of TuneCloud. "TuneCloud is a standardized UI/UX-based SaaS type CMP (Cloud Management Platform). As we can provide fast and efficient cloud work environments, we expect to expand into not only the Korean market but the global market where the potential is great. For this, we plan to conduct a wide range of sales and marketing strategies," he added.

Official TuneCloud website: www.tunecloud.io.

