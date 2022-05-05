Innova Medical Group Forms Strategic Partnership with Attomarker to Accelerate COVID Immunity Testing

Attomarker's CE marked and UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) accredited rapid COVID Antibody Immunity Test assesses an individual's antibody levels and estimates when they will likely be on the edge of immunity; providing vital insight for patients and public health officials to better inform the timing of vaccine shots and other protective measures.

The device is the first of its kind to measure an individual's immune response to a COVID-19 vaccination, booster, infection – or a combination of the immune triggers and is currently available in clinics in the UK and the Caribbean.

As part of the partnership, Innova Medical Group made a minority investment in Attomarker and will become an official distributor of its products. Innova's commercial capability in the rapid test space will help stimulate the development of Attomarker's unique, multiplexed platform technology to achieve advances in rapid point-of-care diagnostics and personalized medicine.

"We are excited about working with the Attomarker team to help them accelerate growth," said Daniel Elliott, CEO of Innova Medical Group. "Adding a much-needed immunity test into Innova's COVID rapid test portfolio strengthens the pandemic management solution we offer to our global customers."

Attomarker's immunity testing technology measures multiple biomarkers in blood and saliva to provide a personal profile for up to 20 tests in seven minutes. Forthcoming tests include biomarkers for liver health, food allergies and fertility.

"Attomarker's technology has the potential to change healthcare diagnosis and treatment with a portfolio of near-patient rapid diagnostics that would lead to more effective clinical intervention," added Todd Malan, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Innova. "Most immediately, as protection from previous COVID infections and vaccinations decline and boosters continue to roll out, Attomarker's science-based COVID-19 Antibody Immunity Test will be a valuable tool for individuals to make science based personalized healthcare decisions."

Professor Andrew Shaw, CEO and founder of Attomarker said, "This strategic alliance with Innova delivers a big boost to the Attomarker vision to a truly global perspective. We look forward to bringing more rapid solutions to help clinicians optimize interventions and enable people to take greater control over their own health."

About Innova Medical Group

Innova Medical Group is a global health screening and diagnostic innovator driven to dramatically improve health outcomes worldwide with equitable, high-value testing solutions. Our strategic and iterative approach enables us to create, build and deploy myriad accessible tests customized to meet and empower the user at their point of need. www.innovamedgroup.com

About Attomarker Ltd

Attomarker Ltd is a MedTech company which was formed as a result of ground-breaking work conducted by Professor Andrew Shaw and his research group at the University of Exeter. The Attomarker vision is to personalise diagnostics and medicine by creating the world's best, most efficient, affordable and sustainable diagnostics platforms for near patient, home testing and mail away use. Attomarker offers a complete rapid near-patient diagnostics system and has an exciting product pipeline. www.attomarker.com

SOURCE Innova Medical Group, Inc.